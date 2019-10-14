COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Cougars close out fall season with shutout

Emily Ingles

Emily Ingles tossed her second shutout of the fall season, giving SIUE softball a 5-0 win in the final game of the fall exhibition season.

Ingles took a no-hitter to the final out of the game before yielding an infield hit against Lake Land College. Ingles previously threw a no-hitter during the fall season.

“She threw a really good game,” SIUE head coach Jessica Jones said. “She was in control and was making pitch-to-pitch adjustments. She had a great fall. I’m excited for her senior year.”

SIUE’s pitching staff completed the fall season with a 0.92 earned run average.

Meanwhile, SIUE’s hitters posted a .355 batting average with Abby Marlow leading the way with four home runs and nine RBIs in the eight fall contests.

SIUE dropped the first game to Lake Land 6-3. Zoe Schafer hit her first home run of the fall season for the Cougars.

As a team, SIUE also recorded 29 stolen bases. Both Alana Cobb-Adams and Micah Arps each were 7 for 7 swiping bases.

“It’s nice to see how athletic and deep we are,” Jones said. “We have options and flexibility as well the ability to pick it up for each other when we are not making pitch-to-pitch adjustments.”

