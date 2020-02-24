COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Cougars finish Frost Classic 3-1

× Expand Alana Cobb-Adams

SIUE softball split its two early morning games Sunday at the Frost Classic and leaves the tournament with a 7-1 overall record.

The Cougars took their first loss of the season in Sunday's opening, dropping a 9-4 contest to UNLV. In the second game, SIUE rebounded for a 5-4 victory over St. Francis (Pa.).

"We had a rocky first game and had some lessons learned," SIUE head coach Jessica Jones said. "But they came out the second game and got a 'W'."

Emily Ingles improved to 4-0 in the circle with the win over St. Francis. She fanned eight and allowed just five hits.

The Cougars and St. Francis were tied 2-2 in the fourth when Alana Cobb-Adams stepped to the plate and blasted a solo home run down the right field line. It was her second home run of the season out of the leadoff spot in the lineup.

"I was just looking to get on base," Cobb-Adamssaid . "It was an inside change-up. I read it and got a good swing on it."

SIUE would add two more runs in the fifth on an RBI single by Conner Cutright and a squeeze bunt by Amber Storer.

St. Francis came back with two runs in the sixth off a home run by Jordan Frank, but Ingles prevailed in the end.

"She (Ingles) is pitching like a veteran senior," Jones said.

In Sunday's opening game, UNLV handed SIUE its first loss behind three RBIs from Maddie Schmidt and two from Justin Federe.

Starter Lexi King (1-1) took the loss for the Cougars. Jenny Bressler earned the win for UNLV with Chalrie Masterson grabbing the save with 2 1/3 innings without allowing a run.

SIUE finished with seven hits in the game, including two from Cobb-Adams and the fourth home run of the season by Zoe Schafer.

"Again another veteran player," Jones said. "She is showing it at the plate with quality at-bats."

"It was a team effort, and everybody did their jobs," Cobb-Adams added.

SIUE now heads to Nashville, Tenn., for the Purple & Gold Challenge. The Cougars are set to play host Lipscomb twice, UMBC twice and Indiana State once Feb. 28-March 1.

