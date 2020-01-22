COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Cougars picked seventh in OVC poll

× Expand Alana Cobb-Adams

With softball season less than a month away, the Ohio Valley Conference released its annual preseason poll.

The Cougars were selected to finish seventh in the league's poll. Southeast Missouri was selected as the favorite to repeat as champions.

SIUE's regular season begins Feb. 14 for the Alcorn State Tournament in Vicksburg, Miss. The Cougars are scheduled to play Southern, host Alcorn State and Jackson State in the three-day tournament.

The SIUE softball home schedule begins March 28 against Jacksonville State. The OVC Championships are set for May 6-9 in Oxford, Ala.

2020 OVC softball predicted order of finish (as voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors)

Southeast Missouri (16 first-place votes): 236

Jacksonville State (6 first-place votes): 221

Eastern Kentucky (2 first place votes): 195

Murray State: 171

Austin Peay: 168

Belmont: 138

SIUE: 123

Tennessee Tech: 95

UT Martin: 92

Eastern Illinois: 76

Tennessee State: 43

Morehead State: 26

