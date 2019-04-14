COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Cougars tripped up at Eastern Kentucky

× Expand Kylie Lane

After a successful road doubleheader earlier this week at Eastern Illinois, the flow changed for SIUE softball.

Eastern Kentucky, 10-4 in Ohio Valley Conference play and 23-15 overall, defeated the Cougars 6-2 and 10-2 in five innings Friday. SIUE fell to 12-18 overall and 4-6 in league action.

"As a team, we have to decide who we are and be consistent competitors," SIUE Interim Head Coach Jessica Jones said.

The Cougars continued to show their depth defensively and in the batting order.

Kylie Lane started both games in left field and hit .400 for the day, moving up to the leadoff spot in the lineup.

"Kylie is stepping up as a freshman," Jones said. "She got handed an opportunity and took advantage of it."

Bailley Concatto recorded three hits for the day, including a leadoff double in the fourth inning of game two.

"She has had quality at-bats all bats all year," Jones said. "The ball just wasn't falling for her. I'm glad she stuck with the process because it's paying off."

