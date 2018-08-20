COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Danielle Liberatore named assistant coach at SIUE

Danielle Liberatore

EDWARDSVILLE | A well-known name around the Ohio Valley Conference has been named an SIUE assistant softball coach under interim head coach Jessica Jones.

Danielle Liberatore, who pitched Tennessee Tech to an OVC Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2015, will lend her pitching knowledge to the Cougars’ coaching staff.

Liberatore is coming off a season as a graduate assistant manager under Tennessee head coaches Ralph and Karen Weekly.

“I am excited to add Danielle to our staff,” Jones said. “I enjoyed coaching against her. She had a very successful college career and was a very good pitcher. We had a lot of respect for her on the mound. Adding in the experience under Karen and Ralph at Tennessee, I am very excited for her to bring that fire and knowledge to our program. Danielle will be a great addition to the Cougar Family.”

A four-year All-OVC selection at Tennessee Tech, Liberatore etched her name in the Golden Eagles’ record book with a host of accolades. The four-time TTU softball Pitcher of the Year also was named the team Most Valuable Player in 2015 and 2016.

“I am really excited to be a part of the coaching staff here at SIUE,” Liberatore said. “It’s an honor to be a part of a program that has such a great legacy and culture. Ending up back in the OVC is like coming home.”

Liberatore was named the university’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2015 after leading the Golden Eagles to the OVC title in 2015 when the conference tournament was played at SIUE. She was named the MVP of the OVC Tournament. Tennessee Tech would advance to the Auburn Regional of the NCAA Tournament and captured a victory over Chattanooga before bowing out of the national tournament.

With 17 career shutouts and nine career saves, Liberatore completed her career with a 2.73 earned run average and ranked second all-time at Tennessee Tech in wins (70), strikeouts (926) and innings pitched (833.3). She also set the TTU record for strikeouts in a game (17) against Morehead State in 2015.

A native of Peotone, Ill., she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Tennessee Tech in 2017.

