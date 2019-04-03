COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Fab freshman

Meghan Schorman

After two months, Meghan Schorman has already played a huge impact in her first year with the University of Kentucky softball team.

The Marquette Catholic graduate has a 4-0 record with a 3.16 earned run average and 37 strikeouts in 14 appearances.

The strong start has helped her earned a spot on the Fastpitchnews.com top freshman list. Fastpitchnews.com is an online publication that focuses on high school, college and club softball.

Schorman, who graduated from Marquette last year, is one of 44 freshmen who made the list. Her teammate, Kayla Kowalik, is also on the list as she is one of the Kentucky's top hitters with a .357 batting average and 28 RBIs.

One of Schorman's biggest highlights of the season came on March 16, when she earned the victory on the mound in Kentucky's come-from-behind, 9-8 victory over Mississippi State, which was televised on the SEC/ESPN Network. The Wildcats trailed 6-0 before coming back with two runs in the third, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Schorman came in relief for Grace Baalman, a Calhoun graduate and another Kentucky freshman, in the top of the fourth and gave up two runs on one hit and struck out three in four innings of work.

Another highlight was throwing a complete game, two-hit shutout over Sam Houston State on Feb. 9 in a tournament at Houston, Texas.

Schorman, who also had wins over South Carolina and Oregon, decided to join the Kentucky program in July after decommitting from the University of Pittsburgh. She finished with 61 victories and 905 strikeouts during her prep softball career at Marquette.

Kentucky entered this week with a 22-13 record and is ranked 22nd in the national polls.