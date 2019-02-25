COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Heren named OVC Player of the Week

Alyssa Heren

SIUE softball senior Alyssa Heren was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week based on her play at the Razorback Invitational.

Heren batted .438 for the week, going 7 of 16 at the plate. She had three multiple-hit games at the tournament and leads SIUE with a .484 batting mark.

She recorded four RBIs in two games against IUPUI and added one more in SIUE’s tournament finale against Drake.

A center fielder, Heren was perfect defensively while finishing the week with a .474 on-base percentage and a .688 slugging percentage.

