COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Niagara edges SIUE 2-1

× Expand Sydney Bina

SIUE’s Emily Ingles fanned a season-high 10 batters Friday at the Rainbow Classic, but the Cougars couldn’t hold off Niagara in a 2-1 contest.

SIUE now heads home and will begin Ohio Valley Conference play Friday with a 2 p.m. home doubleheader against Austin Peay.

Ingles fell to 5-5 for the season despite her season high. She also yielded just three hits to Niagara, now 1-11. Niagara’s big hit was a two-run single in the sixth by Jerri Ann Orfano.

“Unfortunately, they took advantage of their opportunities,” SIUE interim head coach Jessica Jones said, “and we didn’t take advantage of ours.”

Jennifer Szilagyi was credited with the win behind one scoreless inning pitched in relief. Emily Johnson earned the save by holding the Cougars scoreless in the final two innings.

SIUE’s offense collected seven hits, including two from Amara Wylie. The Cougars left 10 runners on base.

Sydney Bina provided SIUE’s RBI for the game on a base hit to right field, scoring Janie Smith, who was pinch-running for Zoe Schafer.

“I knew I needed to put the ball play,” said Bina, a junior catcher. “I tried to zone it on it. It wasn’t pretty, but we needed to make something happen.”

Jones praised Bina and Wylie for Friday’s effort.

“They have great hand-eye coordination,” Jones said. “They believe in the system and make it happen.”

