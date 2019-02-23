COLLEGE SOFTBALL: No. 12 Arkansas nips SIUE 2-1

× Expand In the fifth inning, Bailley Concatto doubled to center field and moved to third on a wild pitch by Arkansas starter Autum Storms.

Hanna McEwen's RBI single with two out in the bottom of the seventh gave No. 12 Arkansas a 2-1 victory over SIUE at the Razorback Invitational.

SIUE fell to 4-3 after dropping an 11-8 decision earlier in the day to IUPUI.

"I was proud of how they bounced back even though we came up short," SIUE interim head coach Jessica Jones said. "I'm looking forward to our adjustments tomorrow."

The Cougars will return Saturday for two more games against the same two teams. SIUE will be on the schedule to meet Arkansas at 4:45 p.m., followed by IUPUI at 7 p.m.

Emily Ingles suffered the loss for the Cougars against Arkansas and is now 2-1.

"I was very happy with Emily," Jones said. "She battled. They are ranked 12th in the country and just came off a loss. They're focused a little more when they come off a loss. I was very happy with Emily in the circle."

SIUE's offense provided the first scoring in the Arkansas game. In the fifth inning, Bailley Concatto doubled to center field and moved to third on a wild pitch by Arkansas starter Autum Storms. Freshman Micah Arms then singled down the left-field line to put the Cougars up 1-0.

Arkansas' Danie Gibson made it 1-1 in the sixth with a single that drove home McEwen. That set up the Razorbacks, which finished with eight hits, in the final inning.

Mary Haff tossed the final two innings for the Razorbacks and earned the win.

Jones said SIUE miscues paved the way for IUPUI in game one. The Jaguars collected 11 hits and led at one point 10-1.

SIUE came back with two hits each from Alyssa Heren and Kylie Lane as well as a two-run homer in the sixth by third baseman Kalei Kaneshiro.

"We scored eight. In theory, if you score eight runs you should win a ball game. We have to work harder on our defense," Jones said.

Corrina Rivas, 2-2, took the loss for the Cougars.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter