COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Old Explorers reunion

Submitted photo Former Marquette Catholic pitchers Meghan Schorman and Alexis Silkwood pose after a softball game between the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville on April 17. Schorman is a freshman at Kentucky, while Silkwood is a graduate manager for the Louisville softball team.

While traveling with her University of Kentucky softball team in a game against Louisville on Wednesday, freshman Meghan Schorman ran into another former Marquette Catholic alumnus -- Alexis Silkwood.

Silkwood, who graduated from the Alton school in 2013, works as a graduate manager with the Louisville softball team. She played at Mississippi State from 2014-2017 and is the school's all-time leader in wins, strikeouts, complete games, innings pitched and appearances. She's currently playing professional ball with the Scrap Yard Dawgs fast pitch team in Conroe, Texas.

The reunion on Wednesday had two of the most famous Marquette pitchers within the last nine years. Silkwood is the state's career record holder in wins, shutouts, no-hitters and strikeouts and and helped the Explorers finish in the top four at state twice. A 2018 Marquette graduate, Schorman won 61 games and struck out 905 batters during her prep career. She's the first Marquette player to play for an SEC school since Silkwood.

Schorman, a freshman at Kentucky, didn't play in the Wildcats' 8-7 loss to Louisville. She currently has a 5-1 record with a 4.26 earned run average and 61 strikeouts in 17 appearances with the Lexington school.