COLLEGE SOFTBALL: SIUE’s bats get hot against IUPUI

SIUE softball pounded out 17 runs on 14 hits late Saturday night and defeated IUPUI 17-5 in 5 innings at the Razorback Invitational.

“I’m very happy with how the team bounced back,” SIUE interim head coach Jessica Jones said. “I love their tenacity.”

Reagan Curtis led the Cougars with five runs batted in against IUPUI and joined Alyssa Heren for the team lead in the game with three hits.

“Everyone came out hot, especially in that second game,” Curtis said. “Everyone all through the lineup did well putting the ball in play and executing.”

Curtis took over the team’s lead in RBIs with seven.

“Honestly, coach told us to keep it simple,” Curtis said.

The Cougars gained offense up and down the lineup against IUPUI in supporting starting pitcher Emily Ingles, who improved to 3-1.

Three other players joined Curtis with multiple RBIs. Heren had three, including a two-run single in the fifth. Zoe Schafer and Bailley Concatto added two each.

Schafer provided all three of SIUE’s RBIs in game one Saturday against 12th-ranked Arkansas. She hit a two-run homer with Heren on board in the first inning and added an RBI single in the third that brought home pinch runner Janie Smith.

“It’s still early (in the season),” Jones said. “You’ve seen a lot of progress offensively, but we still need to see improvement in other facets of the game.”

