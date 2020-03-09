COLLEGE SOFTBALL: SIUE’s Schafer singles home game winner vs. Boise State

× Expand Zoe Schafer

Zoe Schafer singled home the game winner in the bottom of the sixth as SIUE claimed a 3-2 victory over Boise State in the final day of the Wildcat Invitational.

SIUE improved to 13-5 this season. Emily Ingles picked up the victory and is now 8-2 overall.

"It was an extremely big team win," said Schafer.

The Cougars went back and forth with Boise State, which upended SIUE earlier in the tournament. Sunday would be different.

"I give credit to our senior leadership and veterans because we are playing very consistent," SIUE head coach Jessica Jones said.

Boise State, 13-11, took the early lead in the top of the third when Alison Seng was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The Broncos would get no farther in the third and would relinquish the lead in the bottom half of the third.

Alana Cobb-Adams opened the inning with her fourth home run of the season, tying Schafer for the team lead. She pulled her home run over the right field fence.

Bailley Concatto kept the inning going by drawing a walk. Schafer then sacrificed herself on a bunt, and Abby Marlow gave SIUE the lead with a single to right field, scoring Concatto.

The Broncos tied it up in the top of the sixth on an RBI by Serena Hutchinson.

Lexi King, the starting pitcher for the Cougars, was hit by a pitch with one out in the sixth. After Concatto reached on a fielder's choice, Schafer picked up the RBI on an infield hit, which scored King.

SIUE next heads to Kansas City for a midweek doubleheader. The Cougars face the Kangaroos starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

