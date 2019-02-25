COLLEGE SOFTBALL: SIUE closes out Razorback Invitational

Alyssa Heren

SIUE softball finished off the Razorback Invitational Sunday morning with a 3-2 loss to Drake.

Despite a handful of opportunities, the two offenses restricted their scoring to two innings.

Drake, 10-4, sent nine batters to the plate in the third inning and scored first on an RBI single by Libby Ryan. Taryn Pena and Kennedy Frank each drew walks with the bases loaded to account for the other two runs.

SIUE responded in the fourth inning when Bailley Concatto walked with the bases loaded. Alyssa Heren added an RBI on a fielder’s choice.

“Our offense battled back, but we just ran out of time,” SIUE interim head coach Jessica Jones said.

The Cougars have completed their schedule for February and will take a 5-5 record into March.

