COLLEGE SOFTBALL: SIUE downs host Southeastern Louisiana 2-1

Alyssa Heren

SIUE softball closed out its first tournament of the 2019 season with a 4-1 record, finishing with a 2-1 victory Sunday over host Southeastern Louisiana.

The Cougars used single tallies in the fourth and fifth innings to capture the victory. SIUE next heads to Razorback Invitational (Feb. 22-24) with two games against host Arkansas, two against IUPUI and one against Drake.

"We battled back today," SIUE interim head coach Jessica Jones said. "It was literally a team effort for run production. They executed today. They really executed all weekend. They acted like a veteran team this weekend."

After Southeastern Louisiana, 6-6, scored in the first inning, the Cougars didn't score on starting pitcher Alley McDonald until the fourth inning.

Alana Cobb-Adams opened the fourth with a single to left field and moved to second on her fourth stolen base of the weekend. She would later score on a wild pitch.

In the fifth, Reagan Curtis led off with a double to left field. With Kylie Lane pinch-running, she advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Bailley Concatto and to home with a sacrifice fly by Kalei Kaneshiro.

Bianca Vozenilek and Corrina Rivas combined to allow just four hits against Southeastern Louisiana. Rivas earned the victory, throwing the final four innings.

Jones also noted the play of senior centerfielder Heren, who added another diving catch Sunday that ended the game.

"This year I'm more relaxed in the outfield, and I'm able to trust myself more," she said.

Heren is tied for the team lead with Cobb-Adams in hits after week one with eight.

"She is irreplaceable. That's the easiest way to put it," Jones added.

