COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Tigers upend Cougars

Bailley Concatto

SIUE softball battled from three runs down to send the Friday's doubleheader into extra innings but fell in eight innings.

The Cougars lost game two 6-5 and dropped the opener at Cougar Field 6-0.

Raven Loveless picked up both wins for Tennessee State, which improved to 12-26 overall and 5-13 in the Ohio Valley Conference. SIUE dropped to 15-21 overall and 7-9 in the OVC.

In game two, SIUE fell behind 4-1 after 1 ½ innings but tied the score in the fifth 4-4 on a two-run double down the left field line by Bailley Concatto. After Tennessee State regained the lead in the sixth, Concatto did it again with an RBI single that tied up the game 5-5.

"Bailley is a clutch player and a competitor," SIUE interim head coach Jessica Jones said. "Her stats really don't show how good of a hitter she really is."

TSU's Sarah Snell provided the eventual game winner in the eighth on a single, driving home Jordan Wharton.

The Cougars collected 13 hits in the nightcap after hitting just four in the opener. Sammie Ofoia had a season-best three hits, including a pair of doubles. Concatto, Alyssa Heren and Alana Cobb-Adams each had two hits.

SIUE returns to Cougar Field Sunday to play host to Belmont on Senior Day. Game time is 1 p.m. with Senior Day festivities preceding game one.

