COLLEGE SWIMMING: All-American Lion

Saint Leo University sophomore and Alton High graduate Matthew Daniel earned All-American honors in the 1,000-yard freestyle, selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America.

Saint Leo sophomore Matthew Daniel earned his first All-American award of his college swimming career on April 9.

The Alton High graduate was named honorable mention in the 1,000-yard freestyle by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA). He was selected All-American in the event based on his performance at the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships on March 11-14 in Geneva, Ohio.

Daniel was the lone Saint Leo men's swimmer who was able to compete at the national meet prior to the cancellation of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. He competed in the morning session of the opening day and took 16th in the 1,000 freestyle, earning a point towards the team total and being named honorable mention All-American in the process.

Due to the cancellation of the national meet, the CSCAA Board adjusted the selection criteria for each division. The result was an unprecedented number of selections in what is largely acknowledged as unprecedented circumstances. Greg Earhart, executive director of the CSCAA, said the Board sought to not penalize any student-athlete who had not had the opportunity to compete for a spot on the All-American team.

"Our sport is replete with previously-unheralded swimmers and divers who have gone on not just to All-America honors, but also to national championships and Olympic Team spots," he said.

In contested events, the top eight finalists were named to the first team while the consolation finalists were named honorable mention. In events that were not contested, individual and relay qualifiers selected for the championship were named All-American.

Daniel joins teammate Kostra Mitrovic on the All-American team. Mitrovic, who is from Belgrade, Serbia, earned first-team honors in the 200-yard breaststroke after earning honorable mention All-American honors in 2018 while finishing 14th. He was scheduled to swim in the 200 breaststroke on day four of the national meet but was never able to compete following the cancellation.

Daniel, a 2018 AHS graduate, wrapped up his second year with the Saint Leo's swimming team. He earned all-Sunshine State Conference honors for the second straight year after being named on the second team. He also competed in the 200-yard butterfly in nationals at Indianapolis a year ago.