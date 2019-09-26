COLLEGE SWIMMING: From Warrior to Panther

Granite City senior Emma Cox has verbally committed to compete in swimming at Eastern Illinois University, an NCAA Division I school in Charleston.

Cox

Cox finalized her decision to go to EIU on Wednesday.

"I'm incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academic career at Eastern Illinois University," Cox said on her Twitter page. "Thanks to everyone who supported me along the way, especially my wonderful mom. I'm beyond excited to be a Panther."

Eastern Illinois competes in the Summit League and is coached by Evan Sholudko, who was hired to take over the program in August. The Panthers finished sixth in the conference meet last year.

Cox has competed with the GCHS swimming team for three years. She has seven medals in her three years of sectional competition. Last year, she finished third in the 200-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke at the IHSA Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield.

Cox also competes with the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team in St. Louis and is a member of the GCHS school band.