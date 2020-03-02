COLLEGE SWIMMING: Splashin' in Florida

× Expand Submitted photo Alton High graduate Matt Daniel is having a solid sophomore season for the Saint Leo men's swimming team, qualifying for NCAA Division II nationals for the second straight year and earned all-Sunshine State Conference honors.

Matt Daniel is enjoying another strong season with the Saint Leo men's swimming team.

The 2018 Alton High graduate is heading back to the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships. He will be competing in the 1000-yard freestyle at the national meet, scheduled for March 11-14 in Geneva, Ohio. Daniel, a sophomore at Saint Leo, qualified for nationals by swimming a 9:16.70 at the Sunshine State Conference championship meet in Clearwater, Fla., in February.

Daniel also earned all-Sunshine State Conference honors for the second straight year. He was named on the second team.

Daniel is one of three swimmers who will be competing in nationals for Saint Leo, located 35 north of Tampa. The others are Kostra Mitrovic (200-yard breaststroke) in the men's division and Vittoria Bonsanti Feniello (1,000-yard freestyle) in the women's division. Daniel will be making his second straight appearance to nationals.

Daniel is ranked 15th in the men's 1,000-yard freestyle and is the 26th-ranked overall swimmer for the national meet.

Last year, Daniel competed in the 200-yard butterfly in nationals at Indianapolis.

Daniel earned all-conference honors after finishing 11th in total points scored with 53. He finished second in the 1,000 freestyle, fifth in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 1,650 freestyle and helped the 800 freestyle relay team place third.

Daniel competed with the Alton, Tri-City Area Tidalwaves and the Summers-Port swimming team. He competed in the IHSA state meet in four events in his senior year with the Redbirds.