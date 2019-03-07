COLLEGE SWIMMING: Splashin' to Indy

× Expand Photo by St. Leo Athletics St. Leo freshman and Alton graduate Matt Daniel has qualified for the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships in the 200-yard butterfly.

Alton graduate Matt Daniel has qualified for the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships for the St. Leo University swimming team after finishing with a time of 1:48.30 in the 200-yard butterfly at the Sunshine State Conference Championships on Feb. 23 at Clearwater, Fla.

Daniel placed fifth in the event. His time was under the NCAA "B" standard qualifying mark, making him one of St. Leo swimmers who will be competing in the NCAA Division II national meet on March 13-16 at Indianapolis.

Juniors Henrik Dahrendorff (100 and 200 yard breaststroke) and Matija Rafaj (500 and 1,000-yard freestyle) are the other national qualifiers for St. Leo, located in St. Leo, Fla., 35 miles north of Tampa.

Daniel competed with the Alton High, Tri-City Area Tidalwaves and the Summers-Port swimming teams. In his senior year at AHS, Daniel competed in the IHSA state meet in four events. During the 2018 summer season for Summers-Port, he won five events in the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Championships.