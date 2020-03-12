COLLEGE TENNIS: Cougars defeat Alabama A&M 4-0

SIUE defeated the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M 4-0 on Wednesday.

The Cougars started the match off strong by winning the doubles point. Callaghan Adams and Caitlyn Sporing won in No. 2 doubles, defeating India Woods and Camila Ruiz Diaz 6-3. The No. 3 duo of Vanessa Reinicke and Maria Thibault secured the doubles point for the team by defeating Neha Ghare and Ximena Duarte Ramirez 6-4.

Melissa Vizcardo continued the strong trend for the Cougars by defeating Ramirez 6-2, 6-1 in No. 5 singles.

Jill Lambrechts defeated Anita Bozhko 6-4, 6-2 in No. singles to improve the Cougars score to 3-0.

Vanessa Reinicke (16-0) secured the win for the team at No. 2 singles. She defeated Jasmine Boyd 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

"I really like how we adjusted and played in our first match outdoors," Head Tennis Coach Adam Albertsen said. “It was great to see us jump ahead and grab the doubles point today."

Adams and Nicole Gomez were both points away from winning their matches, before the Cougars clinched the win.

"It was a great team win today over Alabama A&M," Adams said. "We have been focusing a lot on doubles and it was great to see it pay off today."

The Cougars improve to 9-2, while the Bulldogs drop to 3-9.

The team will be back in action on Saturday as they open up Ohio Valley Conference play against Jacksonville State, with first serve set for 11 a.m.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter