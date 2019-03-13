COLLEGE TENNIS: Cougars drop match to South Carolina State

× Expand Maria Thibault

The SIUE women’s tennis team fell 4-0 to South Carolina State Tuesday at the Spring TennisFest. Tuesday’s action wrapped up play in the Spring TennisFest for the Cougars.

The Cougars (4-7) dropped the No. 2 doubles match to the Bulldogs (4-2), with Divya Murali and Lasya Patnaik defeating SIUE’s Maria Thibault and Callaghan Adams, 6-2.

In singles play, Thibault brought the No. 6 match to three sets, eventually falling to Zainab Bendahhou, 4-6, 6-1, 10-3.

The No. 2 singles match went unfinished, with Lara Tupper being up on Ikram Rassif, 6-4, 4-2.

The Cougars will travel to Savannah, Ga., to face Savannah State at noon Wednesday.

