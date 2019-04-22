COLLEGE TENNIS: Cougars drop season finale at UT Martin

The SIUE women’s tennis team wrapped up its 2019 season with a 5-2 loss at UT Martin Saturday.

The Cougars ended the season 6-14 overall and 1-7 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Skyhawks improved to 4-11 and 2-5 in the OVC.

“It was a tough way to close out the season for us today,” SIUE head coach Adam Albertsen said. “This team showed tremendous fight and growth throughout the season.”

The Cougars did find success in their top singles matches.

In No. 1 singles, SIUE’s Alina Munteanu defeated Asel Jumamukhambetova, 3-6, 6-0, 7-5. Munteanu finishes the season 11-6 in No. 1 singles play. It was only Jumamukhambetova’s second loss in No. 1 singles OVC play.

SIUE’s Lara Tupper defeated Jemima Potter, 6-1, 6-2, in No. 2 singles. Tupper improves to 10-5 in No. 2 singles this season.

“I’m really proud of how these ladies came together during the season,” Albertsen added. “It’s a very bright future for this group, and I can’t wait to get started on next season.”

