COLLEGE TENNIS: ITA honors Cougars for academic achievements

SIUE tennis was cited for its academic accomplishments Thursday as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its 2019 All-Academic Teams and Scholar-Athletes.

The Cougars were one of five Ohio Valley Conference schools recognized, joining Austin Peay, Belmont, Eastern Illinois and Southeast Missouri.

To be recognized as an All-Academic team, programs must have a team GPA of 3.20 or higher. SIUE boasted a cumulative GPA of 3.48 for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Ann-Christine Link (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Alina Munteanu (Bacau, Romania), Janvi Patel (Ahemedabad, India) and Lara Tupper (Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia) each achieved recognition as ITA Scholars.

ITA scholar-athletes must be a varsity letter winner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least 2 semesters.

“This is a great honor for our team as well as the four individuals,” SIUE head coach Adam Albertsen said. “It is a testament to the hard work they put in on the courts and in the classroom as student-athletes.”

