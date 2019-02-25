COLLEGE TENNIS: Link secures win for SIUE over Northern Illinois

× Expand Ann-Christine Link

The SIUE women’s tennis team defeated Northern Illinois 4-3 Sunday at the Edwardsville Y. The match was tied 3-3 going into the No. 6 singles match, where SIUE senior Ann-Christine Link won in three tough sets to win the match for the Cougars.

“What a match,” SIUE head coach Adam Albertsen said. “How cool is it that a senior split sets, down 2-5, and then comes back to get the win. I’m proud of Ann and I’m proud of the team effort today.”

The Cougars improve to 4-5 on the season, while the Huskies drop to 2-7.

SIUE won the doubles point, winning both the No. 1 and No. 2 matches. In No. 1 doubles, SIUE’s Link and Lara Tupper defeated Christy Robinson and Brodie Walker, 7-5.

In the No. 2 doubles match, SIUE’s Maria Thibault and Callaghan Adams defeated Paula Veyhle and Lara Slisko, 6-4. The Cougars duo of Thibault and Adams are 5-3 on the season in No. 2 doubles.

The Cougars extended their lead to 3-0 after SIUE won both the No. 3 and No. 5 matches in quick fashion.

In the No. 3 doubles match, SIUE’s Nicole Gomez defeated Robinson, 6-3, 6-2. Gomez is 5-3 on the year in No. 3 singles. The Cougars’ third point came when Adams defeated Lara Slisko, 6-3, 6-1, in No. 5 singles.

SIUE dropped three singles matches to make the score 3-3; that’s when Link won the No. 6 singles match against Fernanda Naves to secure the win for the Cougars.

“We had good fight today,” Albertsen added. “I really liked how we played today in singles, the way we battled and scratched to get our points.”

The Cougars will be back in action March 1 when they will travel to face Ball State. First serve is set for 12:30 p.m. in Muncie, Ind.

