COLLEGE TENNIS: SIUE downs Valparaiso to pick up seventh win

SIUE improved its record to 7-2 with 6-1 win over Valparaiso. The Cougars picked up their seventh win on the season, surpassing their total number of wins the two previous seasons.

"Great fight and effort today by our entire team," head tennis coach Adam Albertsen said. “We had to work hard for each point and I loved the way we responded after yesterday's match."

The Cougars jumped ahead of the Valparaiso Crusaders by taking the doubles point.

No. 1 doubles Jill Lambrechts and Lara Tupper raced ahead to a 6-3 victory. Shortly after No. 3 doubles Maria Thibault and Vanessa Reinicke clinched the doubles victory with a 7-5 win. Callaghan Adams and Melissa Vizcardo were tied 6-6 at No. 2 doubles.

Vizcardo won the second point for the Cougars with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 5 singles. Lambrechts soon followed with a straight set victory 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.

With the Cougars up 3-0, the match tightened up, with three of the four matches going to a third set.

Reinicke continued her unbeaten streak by winning 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. This win would clinch the match for the Cougars.

The team fell short in No. 3 singles by scores of 3-6, 6-2, 4-6.

Adams picked up a win in No. 6 singles, defeating her opponent by scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Nicole Gomez picked up her second singles win of the spring in a three-set thriller. After dropping the first set 4-6, Gomez rallied back to win 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.

"I am really proud of this team," Albertsenadded . "They continue to push and support each other on and off the court."

The Cougars return to action when they travel to St. Louis to take on the Billikens on Wednesday, March 4, with first serve set for 1:30 p.m.

