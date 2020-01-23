COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: A fast start

Granite City graduate and Illinois College senior Andrea Hyde earned the Midwest Conference Women's Track Performer of the Week award for the second time in the 2019-20 indoor track season on Tuesday.

Hyde earned the honor after placing first in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200 at the Monmouth College Midwest Invitational over the weekend. In the 100, she ran a time of 7.87 seconds in the preliminaries and a 7.81 in the final to win by more than three-tenths of a second. She was clocked at 26.74 seconds in her second-place finish in the 200.

Hyde received her first MWC Women's Track Performer of the Week award on Dec. 10 after placing first in the 60-meter dash at the Illinois Wesleyan First Chance meet. She ran a conference-best time of 7.79 seconds in the prelims and a 7.86 in the finals.

Hyde, a 2016 GCHS graduate and an all-state medalist in the 800-meter relay in her senior year, is competing in her fourth and final season with the Illinois College track and field program. During her career, she has 44 first-place finishes, broke school records in four events, qualified for nationals four times and earned an All-American award.