COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Austin-bound Aggie

LaJarvia Brown

Former Alton High track standout LaJarvia Brown has qualified for the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships after placing fifth in the triple jump in 42 feet, 10.75 inches for Texas A&M at the NCAA West Preliminary rounds on May 26 in Sacramento, Calif.

Brown will be making the short trip to Austin to compete in nationals, scheduled for June 5-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Austin is 107 miles west of the Texas A&M campus in College Station.

The Aggies women's track team will have 10 entries with nine athletes competing in eight events, including Brown, at nationals.

Ciynamon Stevenson also qualified for nationals in the triple jump for Texas A&M. She placed sixth with a 42-9.75. Stevenson was in fifth before Brown's jump of 42-10.75 in her final attempt bumped her into sixth.

Brown, who won four state titles while competing in Alton, is in her third season with the Texas A&M track program. When she was a sophomore, she placed seventh in the triple jump at the NCAA Indoor Championships to earn All-American honors.