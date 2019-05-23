COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Back to nationals

The trips to the national track meets continue to pile up for Granite City graduate Andrea Hyde.

Photo by Illinois College Athletics. Granite City graduate Andrea Hyde will represent the Illinois College women's track team at this NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships in Geneva, Ohio.

The Illinois College junior qualified for this week's NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, about an hour northeast of Cleveland. She was selected to compete in the 100-meter dash after the list of qualifiers was released on Sunday.

It's the third year in a row Hyde will compete in the outdoor nationals. Two months ago, she competed in the 60-meter dash at the indoor nationals at Boston, Mass., but didn't qualify out of preliminaries.

Hyde will be the lone IC athlete at the outdoor national event, which started on Thursday. She will compete in the 100 preliminaries on Friday and if she's among the top eight at preliminaries, she will compete in the finals on Saturday.

Hyde won a trip to Ohio by running a time of 12.07 seconds in her first-place finish at the Midwest Conference meet a week. That time is currently 10th in the nation and put her among the list of 22 sprinters who qualified for the event.

Hyde also earned United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association All-Midwest Region honors for the third year in a row for turning in one of the top-five fastest times in the 100 in the Midwest Region.

Last spring, Hyde earned all-American honors for the first time after placing sixth in the 100. She finished 13th in her freshman year.

Hyde graduated from GCHS in 2016. When she was a senior, she was a member of the 800-meter relay team that placed fourth at the Class 3A state meet.