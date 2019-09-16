COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Cross country finishes second at invitational

× Expand Roland Prenzler

Ally Goff, on the women’s side, and Roland Prenzler, on the men’s side, led SIUE cross country at the Cougars’ home event, the John Flamer Invitational Friday at the SIUE Cross Country Course.

SIUE finished second to UT Martin in both races. On the women’s side, UT Martin finished with 33 points, while the Cougars came in with 52. Murray State was third with 76 points.

On the men’s side UT Martin won with 25 points, while SIUE finished with 72 points. Murray State was third with 76 points.

Aly Goff and Kassidy Dexheimer paced the women’s team for the second week in a row, this time placing third and fourth, respectively. Goff turned in a time of 18 minutes, 38.7 seconds. Dexheimer came in at 18:50.9, taking five seconds off her time from Eastern Illinois one week ago.

Emily Ellis finished ninth at 19:33.7 and Keri Burmester finished 11th at 19:39.7 for SIUE.

Prenzler was the only men’s runner to finish in the top 10. He finished fifth at 26:15.1.

