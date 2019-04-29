COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Distance runners shine at Memphis Invitational

× Expand Jalea Paslay (left)

The SIUE track and field team wrapped up the Memphis Invitational Saturday, with a few top placements from the Cougars.

In the men’s 800m, SIUE’s Matt O’Connor took second with a time of 1:53.41. O’Connor holds the fastest 800m time (1:50.54) in the Ohio Valley Conference this season. Landon Skelly placed 10th in the 800m for the Cougars with a time of 1:55.82.

In the men’s 1500m, Austin Woodard ran to a personal record time of 4:05.27. Also running a PR in the 1500m, Gabby Wood ran a three-second PR in the women’s race (5:10.99).

SIUE’s Kassidy Dexheimer placed second in the women’s 3000m steeple with a time of 11:22.94. Her time places her in the top-5 in the OVC this season in the event. In the women’s 800m, Jalea Paslay took third in the 800m (2:18.20).

The Cougars also found success in the jumping events. SIUE’s Brittney Gibbs placed second in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 41-4.5. In the men’s triple, Logan Webb took fifth with a mark of 45-4.25.

In the men’s shot put, SIUE’s Austin Lynch placed fifth with a toss of 51-11.25 and John Barnes took eights (49-0.25).

The Cougars will play host to the SIUE Gateway Classic May 3 at Korte Stadium.

