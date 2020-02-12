COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Ethan Poston is OVC Field Athlete of the Week

Poston

Ethan Poston, the sophomore high jumper from Metamora, Ill., was named the OVC Field Athlete of the Week.

His jump of 6 feet, 5 inches was good for an eighth-place finish at the prestigious Notre Dame Meyo Invitational amid strong competition. This is the first time this season Poston has been named the OVC Field Athlete of the Week. Poston looks to continue his success at the upcoming fifth annual Indoor Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg, Kan.

