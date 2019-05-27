COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Gibbs caps Cougar career at NCAA West Preliminary

× Expand Brittney Gibbs

Track and field senior Brittney Gibbs closed out her collegiate career Saturday, representing SIUE at the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field West Preliminary Round.

Gibbs competed in the triple jump. She finished 42nd. Her best jump of 39-feet, 3.25 inches, came in her second try. She scratched on her third and final try. Gibbs qualified after winning the event at the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

The top 12 finishers advanced to the NCAA Division I Championship in Austin, Texas.

"Winning the event at the conference championship really capped her season for us," SIUE assistant coach Doug McDannald said. "It was going to be tough to qualify for nationals; it took almost 13 meters. Today just wasn't her day."

Gibbs won the OVC triple jump with a mark of 41-0.25. She recorded the top triple jump in the OVC (41-4.5) at the Memphis Invitational April 26 and placed top three in the event at six meets during the outdoor season.

"I couldn't be more proud of how she has competed, who she is away from competition and all she has brought to our program," McDannald added. "She has done a fantastic job and she'll be one of the names who are talked about with this program for a long time."

The NCAA West Preliminary meet was at Hornet Stadium on the campus of Sacramento State.

