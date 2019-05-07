COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Lincoln-bound Warrior

× Expand Submitted photo Granite City senior Tony Harold recently announced that he will be competing in track and field at Lincoln College next year. Harold is flanked by his family members, coaches and Granite City athletic director John Moad.

Granite City senior Tony Harold recently announced that he will continue his track and field career at Lincoln College next year.

Lincoln College is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Lincoln. The Lynx are coached by Brian Herron.

Harold has competed in the distance events with the Granite City track and field team since he joined the squad in his sophomore year. He ran a personal-best time of 2:08.74 in the 800 at the Madison County large-school meet on April 23.

Harold also plays for the GCHS boys volleyball team this spring. Recently, he helped the Warriors clinch their second winning season in program history and their first since 2009.

Harold ran for the Warriors' cross country team for three years.