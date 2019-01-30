COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Matt O’Connor named Student-Athlete of the Week

O’Connor

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week’s honoree is SIUE men’s track and field athlete Matt O’Connor. The senior from Elgin, Ill., is studying exercise science and carries a 3.86 grade-point average.

O’Connor placed third in the 800m with a season best time of 1:54.66 at the Illini Invitational on Jan. 26. He won the 800m with a time of 1:54.87 at the John Craft Invite Jan. 18. O’Connor owns the fastest indoor (1:51.00) and outdoor (1:51.19) 800m times in SIUE history.

The Cougars will be back in action Friday and Saturday at the Meyo Invitational in Notre Dame, Ind.

