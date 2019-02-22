COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Meet the new Panther

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana senior Jenna Rudd announced on Feb. 20 that she will compete with the Greenville University women's track team in the 2019-2020 season. Pictured (front row, L-R) are mother Sherri Rudd, Jenna Rudd, father Charles Rudd, brother Josh Rudd (back row) Roxana track coaches Juli Akal and Scott Edwards.

Roxana senior Jenna Rudd will continue her track career into the college level next year, announcing that she will join the Greenville University women's track team in the 2019-2020 season.

Rudd will join a Greenville program that finished second in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in the indoor and outdoor division last year. Brian Patton coaches the Panthers, who compete in NCAA Division III.

Rudd has been a strong performer for the Shells in the throwing events for the last three years. Last year, she won the discus at the East Alton-Wood River Relays. When she was a sophomore, she came out on top in the discus in the Madison County small-school meet.