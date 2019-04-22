COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Men’s team completes second day of Tom Botts Invitational

× Expand John Barnes

The SIUE track and field team wrapped competition at the Tom Botts Invitational at Missouri on Saturday, with Ben Scamihorn taking first in the men’s 5,000m during Friday’s action.

“This was a great meet for us,” SIUE head coach Scott Block said. “The weather cooperated and we had a lot of fan support, which always helps with performances.”

In the men’s 5k, SIUE’s Scamihorn placed first with a 35-second personal record time of 14:52.84 and Austin Woodard took second (15:05.51). Scamihorn’s time is sixth all-time for SIUE.

In the women’s 5k, Kassidy Dexheimer ran a time of 17:49.67, which is sixth all-time for the Cougars.

SIUE’s Aly Goff placed seventh in the women’s 1500m (4:43.22), and Gabby Wood ran a three-second PR with a time of 5:13.67.

In the men’s 1500m, Matt O’Connor took third for the Cougars with a time of 3:59.54.

Joe Stone, O’Connor and Skelly all had impressive 800m races for the Cougars. O’Connor took second with a time of 1:52.69, Stone placed fourth with a time of 1:53.29 and Skelly took his heat, running a two-second PR (1:55.78). Stone’s time is seventh all-time for the Cougars.

“The distance crew had an especially great weekend,” Block said. “Kassidy finishing strong in the 5k, going from 12th place to fourth in the last 800m and Ben sticking to his race plan, notching himself a 35-second PR.”

The SIUE Jumpers had a successful meet with multiple top finishes. Nichyria Byrd took third in the women’s long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 1 inches. In the women’s triple jump, Brittney Gibbs placed second with a season best mark of 40-7.

SIUE’s Logan Webb, Conor McCarthy and DeVonte Tincher placed fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the men’s long jump.

In the men’s hammer throw, SIUE’s Austin Lynch placed fourth (180-1). John Barnes took fifth in the hammer with a toss of 148-9.

“We made progress across all event groups, and the results speak for themselves,” Block added.

The Cougars will travel to Memphis, Tenn., April 26-27 for the Memphis Invitational.

