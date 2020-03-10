COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: North Carolina in her mind

Granite City High graduate and Illinois College senior Andrea Hyde will be making another trip to the NCAA Division III indoor national meet this weekend.

Hyde

Hyde qualified to compete in the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash at the national meet in Winston-Salem, N.C. She will be making her second straight trip to indoor nationals. She finished 20th in the 60-meter dash in last year's indoor meet in Boston.

Hyde is one of eight athletes in the nation to qualify in both the 60 and 200. Preliminaries for both races are scheduled for 3:05 p.m. and 4:20 p.m., respectively, on Friday.

Finals for both events are scheduled for Saturday.

Hyde qualified for nationals by running a personal-best 7.65 seconds in the 60 at the Midwest Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships on Feb. 29 in Grinnell, Iowa and 25.50 seconds in the Wartburg College Qualifier on March 6.

Hyde is one of two Illinois College athletes who will be making the trip to North Carolina this weekend. The other is senior Anthony Flores, who will be competing in the men's weight throw. He's from Oxnard, Calif.

Hyde, who graduated from GCHS in 2016, is in her fourth season with the Illinois College women's track and field team. She competed in outdoor nationals three times, including in her sophomore year, when she placed sixth in the 100 to earn All-American honors.