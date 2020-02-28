COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Poston wins conference gold

× Expand Ethan Poston (center)

× Expand John Barnes (left)

Ethan Poston continued his indoor success by winning his second Ohio Valley Conference high jump title in as many years. The Metamora, Ill., sophomore jumped a PR best 7 feet, 0.25 inches.

Poston bested his competition by more than 6 inches. The men's field team had seven finishes high enough to score team points, including a two, three, four sweep in the weight throw:

Ethan Poston, 1st, High Jump, 7' 0.25"

Connor McCarthy, 5th, Long Jump, 22' 10"

John Barnes, 3rd, Shot Put, 55' 0"

Austin Lynch, 4th, Shot Put, 52' 3.75"

Nick Matthews, 2nd, Weight Throw, 64' 4"

John Barnes, 3rd, Weight Throw, 63' 4"

Austin Lynch, 4th, Weight Throw, 62' 6.75"

Joe Stone finished fifth in the men's 800 meter (1:55.09) and the men's 4x400 and distance medley teams each placed fourth. The men’s 4x400 team of Collin Brown, Kevin Campbell, Joe Stone, and Conor McCarthy ran a season best 3:20.98 and the distance medley team of Liam O'Connell, Brandon Bretz, Kevin Campbell and Landon Skelly also ran a season best with a time of 10:22.50.

The women's team was led by Alexis Hutchins. Hutchins placed fourth in the shot put and fifth in the weight throw, 43 feet, 0.25 inches and 59 feet, 9 inches, respectively. Hutchins’ weight throw distance continued to further the school record she set just two weeks ago. The women's distance medley relay team of Emily Ellis, Jaylyn Scales, Jalea Paslay and Kassidy Dexheimer ran a season-best seventh-place finish time of 12:47.40.

The Cougar men finished sixth overall with 58 points and the women finished tied for ninth with 11 points overall.

