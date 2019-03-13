COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Principia sophomore wins national championship

photo by Lyssa Winslow Corey Carter

Principia College sophomore Corey Carter won the 2019 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field National Championship in the men’s 200-meter race. The competition was hosted by the University of Massachusetts, Boston, last Saturday. A crowd of cheering students greeted Corey upon his return to campus on Sunday, celebrating his All-American honors as well as the national title.

“The winner is often decided by who executes their form best and maintains the most speed,” said Sedge Southworth, Principia’s track and field assistant coach. “Corey was that man. He maintained the lead through the curve and won in a new school record of 21.52.”

This was Corey’s second appearance at Nationals. Last spring, he placed seventh in the 100-meter race at the NCAA DIII Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in Wisconsin, earning All-American honors. He also placed 12th in the 200-meter race. Corey has been breaking individual school records since arriving as a freshman, and he helped break the 4 x 100 m relay team record set in 1976. (The relay team also broke the 4 x 200 m school record in January.)

Principia College track and field head coach Robert Baker had the honor of presenting awards to all of the 200-meter finalists in Boston. Watch a replay of the race — coverage of Corey’s 200-meter event begins at 6:05:50, and the awards ceremony is at 6:30:30.

