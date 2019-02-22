COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: SIUE jumpers shine during OVC championships

× Expand DeVonte Tincher (left), Ethan Poston (middle), Brittney Gibbs (far right)

The SIUE track and field team closed out the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships Thursday afternoon. The SIUE jump team had a fantastic meet, picking up four medals, including Ethan Poston’s first-place finish in the men’s high jump.

The championships were at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

“The team had a lot of stars this meet,” SIUE head coach Scott Block said. “So many individuals stepped up, had big personal records and outperformed their rankings. I am extremely happy with how the team performed at the championships this weekend.”

OVC Men’s Freshman Athlete of the Year Poston won the high jump in a jump-off with Yoshua Reed of Eastern Kentucky. Poston’s mark of 6 feet, 11 inches is third all-time for SIUE in the event.

During day one of the championships, Nichyria Byrd took home the gold in the women’s long jump. Her PR jump of 19-4 is second best all-time for SIUE.

Also during day one action, SIUE’s DeVonte Tincher placed second in the men’s long jump with a mark of 22-5.75. Tincher placed seventh in the 60m with a time of 7.16.

SIUE’s John Barnes was the weight throw champion Wednesday. His mark of 64-6.50 is second all-time for the Cougars.

The SIUE distance crew had a successful weekend with many PRs and top placements.

SIUE’s Matt O’Connor took second (1:54.18) in the men’s 800m, while Joseph Stone placed seventh (1:57.40).

In the women’s mile, Aly Goff placed seventh (5:05.0) and Kassidy Dexheimer ran a PR (5:11.57) for the eighth-best time in SIUE history. The men’s mile saw Landon Skelly placing eighth (4:17.63) with the eighth-fastest time in SIUE history.

The Cougars will open up the 2019 spring season at the Bill Cornell Classic March 22-23.

For SIUE Track & Field content and updates, follow @SIUETrackField on Twitter.

