COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Sprinting to Boston

Granite City graduate and Illinois College junior Andrea Hyde will be competing in the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Mass.

Hyde was selected to participate in the 60-meter dash after the list of the qualifiers was released on Sunday. It will be Hyde's first appearance at the indoor nationals.

A 2016 GCHS graduate, Hyde will be the lone IC athlete at the event, which starts on Friday. If the junior is among the top eight at preliminaries, she will compete in the finals on Saturday.

Hyde earned a spot in nationals by running a time of 7.80 seconds at the Wartburg Qualifier on March 2 at Waverly, Iowa. She is tied for 19th nationally entering this weekend's nationals.

Hyde competed in nationals in the outdoor season twice. Last spring, she earned all-American honors after placing sixth in the 100. She also earned USTFCCCA All-Midwest Region honors for the second year in a row.

In her senior year at GCHS, Hyde was a member of the 800-meter relay team that placed fourth at the Class 4A state meet, the first time a Granite City relay team earned all-state honors.