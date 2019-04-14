COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Austin Woodard wins 5,000m at Joe Walker Invitational

Goff and Woodard

The SIUE track and field team wrapped up day one of the Joe Walker Invitational, with Austin Woodard taking first in the men's 5,000m for the Cougars.

Woodard placed first in the men's 5,000m with a personal record time of 15:02.55. SIUE's Landon Skelly placed 10th in the men's 1500m with a time of 3:55.06. In the women's 1,500m, Aly Goff finished first.

In the women's high jump, Nichyria Byrd took third with a mark of 19 feet, 4 inches.

The throwing events saw Austin Lynch place fourth in the men's hammer throw with a personal record toss of 189-03. SIUE's Alexis Hutchins (149-08) and Rachyl Anderson (149.03) placed 12th and 13th respectively in the women's hammer throw.

