COLLEGE TRACK: Hyde receives all-region honors at IC

Granite City graduate and Illinois College senior Andrea Hyde received another award on Monday, earning All-Midwest Region honors in the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Hyde

Hyde received the all-region award by being among the top five in the region in the 60 and 200. Her time of 7.65 seconds in the 60 is a school record and her time of 25.50 seconds in the 200 is the tied for the second-fastest time in school history.

Hyde wraps up an outstanding career at IC that included four all-region awards, three trips to the NCAA Division III outdoor national meet and two appearances at the indoor national meet, nine Midwest Conference titles between the indoor and outdoor seasons and 10 conference women's track performer of the week awards. She qualified for the 60 and 200 at this year's indoor national meet in Winston-Salem, N.C., but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The 2020 outdoor national meet is also cancelled.

A 2016 GCHS graduate, Hyde was a member of the 800-meter relay team that finished fourth in the Class 3A state meet, the first time a GCHS relay team earned all-state honors in the girls division.