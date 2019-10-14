COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Cougars down Redhawks for fourth straight win

SIUE volleyball has kept their streak alive by downing the Redhawks of Southeast Missouri State 16-25, 25-18, 11-25, 25-20 and 21-19.

“This was a big road win for us,” head volleyball coach Kendall Paulus said. “We showed so much resiliency coming back from sets one and three.”

The Cougars had two players record double-doubles, Rachel McDonald and Mallory Nicholson. McDonald recorded 10 kills and 28 digs on the day, while Nicholson had 24 assists and 14 digs.

“SEMO is very tough across the board and made us earn every point,” Paulus added. “We felt a lot of pressure from them and responded with the most fight we have seen from our team yet.”

Also for the team, Savannah Christian led the team in kills with 14, Hope Everett contributed 11 kills and Dylynn Otte added 10 of her own.

The team now moves to 9-9 on the season and 4-2 in OVC play.

The Cougars will be back in action Friday night when they host Jacksonville State at 7 p.m.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter