COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Ochs excelling at Blackburn

× Expand Submitted photo CM grad Annika Ochs digs a ball for the Blackburn women's volleyball team this fall. The senior for the Beavers also plays women's basketball.

CARLINVILLE — Annika Ochs, a defensive specialist from Civic Memorial High School, turned in another solid season for the Blackburn College volleyball team this fall.

A 5-foot-3 senior, Ochs appeared in 25 of 26 matches for Blackburn and recorded 144 digs on the season. She picked up a season-high 15 digs in Blackburn’s five-game win over Principia on Sept. 21 and finished with 14 digs in a five-game victory at MacMurray on Oct. 10.

Ochs also had nine digs in a five-game win over Fontbonne on Sept. 28 and finished with nine digs in a four-game victory in Blackburn’s second meeting with Principia on Oct. 1.

After a slow start, Blackburn came on strong at midseason, winning six of eight matches between Sept. 28 – Oct. 17, and finished at 9-17 under first-year head coach Morgan Hauser.

A two-sport athlete, Ochs is also a member of the Blackburn women’s basketball team.