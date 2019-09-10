COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Savannah Christian named conference’s Newcomer of the Week

Christian

SIUE redshirt freshman Savannah Christian has been named as the Ohio Valley Conference volleyball Newcomer of the Week.

Christian was named MVP of SIU Carbondale’s Saluki Bash after leading the Cougars with 34 kills and a .400 hitting percentage. She also had nine blocks over the three matches.

SIUE went 3-0 for the weekend with wins over Southeastern Louisiana, SIU Carbondale and Alabama A&M for its first tournament win since 2017. Christian had 13 kills against Southeastern Louisiana where she hit .478 for the match. She finished the tournament with 12 kills and a .450 hitting percentage against Alabama A&M.

SIUE continues tournament play with the Tulsa Invitational beginning Friday. The Cougars will face UTSA, Houston Baptist and Tulsa.

