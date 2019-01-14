COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: SIUE adds junior college All-American

Sarah Armendariz

SIUE head coach Kendall Paulus announced the addition of a new setter to the Cougars’ lineup for the spring season.

Sarah Armendariz (Fresno, Calif.), a first-team junior college All-American at Bakersfield College, will join the Cougars for the spring semester and will have two seasons of eligibility.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add Sarah to our roster this spring,” Paulus said. “She brings in both court experience and great setter IQ. We know that she has been getting high-level training at Bakersfield College, both technically and mentally.”

The 5-foot, 9-inch Armendariz was a member of the California Community College Athletic Association All-State team and the Western State Conference South Player of the Year.

She averaged 10.23 assists per set as well 2.06 digs per set. Bakersfield College finished the 2018 season with a 25-2 record.

Armendariz was the Most Valuable Player during the 2018 beach volleyball season and has extensive club volleyball experience after six seasons with the Central Cal Volleyball Club.

A two-time All-Conference selection at Clovis West High School, Armendariz also competed for four seasons on the track team.

The daughter of Kerry and Lisa Armendariz, she expects to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business.

“We believe she will be a great addition to our team culture,” Paulus added. “She has a fun, easy-going personality and is excited to continue to grow.”

