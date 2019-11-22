COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: SIUE drops quarterfinal match

Second team All-Ohio Valley Conference outside hitter Rachel McDonald led SIUE with 16 kills Thursday, but the eighth-seeded Cougars were defeated by the top-seeded Jacksonville State 32-30, 25-16, 25-23 in the quarterfinals of the OVC Tournament.

McDonald turned in a strong match with a .300 hitting percentage with 16 kills, 4 errors and 40 total attempts.

As a team, SIUE hit .194 for the match. The Cougars end the season with a 14-15 record overall.

“We are so proud of the fight we had tonight,” SIUE head coach Kendall Paulus said. “We ended the year playing our best volleyball and that’s what you work for all season and off season.”

The Gamecocks, 20-9, advance to play fourth-seeded Morehead State.

Jacksonville State hit .212 as a team for the match. Kaylie Milton paced the Gamecocks with 14 kills.

Paulus reflected on the team.

“This is a special group and our play tonight showed it.”

