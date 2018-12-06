COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: SIUE earns Team Sportsmanship Award

The Ohio Valley Conference on Thursday announced Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is the recipient of the 2018-19 Team Sportsmanship Award for volleyball.

Voted on by the student-athletes and coaches of the respective sports, the team awards are bestowed upon conference squads deemed to have best exhibited the standards of sportsmanship and ethical behavior as outlined by the OVC and NCAA. Included in the areas for evaluation are the conduct of student-athletes, coaches, staff and administrators and fans.

“Without sportsmanship, there are truly no meaningful victories,” OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said. “The recipients of the OVC Team Sportsmanship awards should accept this award with great pride, for their fellow competitors have made it clear their teams exemplify the best in intercollegiate athletics. In receiving this prestigious honor, other competitors are saying these student-athletes compete with class, respect their opponents and value fair play. That is quite a compliment, as those are all traits that will lead to true victories throughout the course of life.”

The 2018-19 school year marks the 14th year the team sportsmanship honors have been awarded. This marks the second award for the SIUE program (2011-12).

This season SIUE finished 8-8 in OVC play, which tied for fifth place.

Implemented in August 2005, the team honors are the most recent addition to an awards program that recognizes and celebrates sportsmanship within the conference. In 1998, the league established the Steve Hamilton Sportsmanship Award, presented annually to a male or female student-athlete of junior or senior status who best exemplifies the characteristics of the late Morehead State student-athlete, coach and administrator. Five years later, the conference added the OVC Sportsmanship Award, presented annually to the member institution selected by its peers to have best exhibited the standards of sportsmanship and ethical behavior as outlined by the OVC and NCAA.

In 1995, the Ohio Valley Conference implemented a first-of-its-kind Sportsmanship Statement, a policy promoting principles of fair play, ethical conduct and respect for one’s opponent. The statement answered the challenge of the NCAA Presidents Commission to improve sportsmanship in collegiate athletics and has become a model for others to follow across the nation.

