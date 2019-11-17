COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: SIUE falls short on Senior Day

SIUE volleyball recognized Dylynn Otte, Kiana Fields, Mallory Nicholson and Madison McKinley on Saturday as they competed for the last time at First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

SIUE fell short in a tough battle against UT Martin 3-0, in the regular season finale. They lost by scores of 25-21, 26-24 and 25-23.

The Cougars will now move to 14-14 on the season and end Ohio Valley Conference play with a record of 9-7.

The team totaled 42 kills in the three-set match. Otte and Rachel McDonald each contributed nine kills of their own. Hope Everett also contributed seven kills.

The Cougars’ defensive efforts continued this afternoon from the match against Southeast Missouri State. The team totaled 70 digs and seven blocks against UT Martin. Jordyn Klein led the way with 25 digs, while Annie Ellis and Everett contributed to the blocking efforts.

The team ends the season in the middle of a four-way tie for fifth place in the OVC. Their seed is to be determined for postseason play.

The tournament is set to begin Thursday at the No. 1 overall seed in the OVC (to be determined).

